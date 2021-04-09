Towards a United Turkic World

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Leaders of the Turkic Council member countries, while supporting Azerbaijan’s Karabakh victory, have agreed to work towards the rehabilitation of the liberated territory. Central Asia, a region of high strategic importance with its unexplored natural resources and significant geo-strategic location, continues to face threats of terrorism and conflict. The Turkic Council comprises of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan and aims to strengthen co-operation in all areas like security, trade, energy and tourism. So what will be the roadmap for the Turkic Council's increased co-operation in the future? Guests: Cengiz Tomar Rector at Akhmet Yassawi University Cavid Veliev Political Analyst
April 9, 2021
