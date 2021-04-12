What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Why has Iran's nuclear facility remained a focal point of Israeli fears?

Israeli public radio has quoted unidentified intelligence sources saying the country’s Mossad spy agency is behind a cyberattack against Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. This comes after Iran’s nuclear chief said the incident at the site was deliberately carried out by terrorists. Nader Hashemi, director of the Center of Middle East Studies at the University of Denver, weighs in on why Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility has remained a focal point of Israeli fears. #Natanz