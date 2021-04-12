POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Libya’s new PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh arrives in Turkey
11:04
World
Libya’s new PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh arrives in Turkey
Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and other cabinet members have arrived in the Turkish capital. It's Dbeibeh's first official trip to Turkey since taking office. Ankara and the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord have built a strategic relationship in infrastructure, economy and military support. Salah Elbakkoush, a Libyan political commentator and former adviser to the High Council State, weighs in. #Libya
April 12, 2021
