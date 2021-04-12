POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thousands of Indonesian workers protest 'omnibus law' | Money Talks
02:13
BizTech
Thousands of Indonesian workers protest 'omnibus law' | Money Talks
In Indonesia, thousands of workers have staged a protest against the controversial 'omnibus law' in the capital Jakarta. The bill was passed late last year as part of the government's efforts to restore the economy. Authorities say the legislation eases work regulations in order to attract investors and create jobs. But workers say it reduces wages and sets back their fundamental rights. Vandana Nanwani sent us this report from Jakarta. #Indonesia #OmnibusLaw #WorkersProtest
April 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?