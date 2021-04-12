POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Businesses in England reopen as government eases some restrictions | Money Talks
07:42
BizTech
Businesses in England reopen as government eases some restrictions | Money Talks
In England, non-essential businesses have reopened in the next phase of the government's plan to ease coronavirus restrictions. It's now on track to returning to pre-pandemic life, with the UK leading Europe in its roll-out of vaccines. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, we spoke to Vicky Pryce in London. She's an economist and board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research. #England #CoronavirusLockdowns #Restrictions
April 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?