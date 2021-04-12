BizTech Share

German Muslim designs unique decorations for holy month | Money Talks

Ramadan is the holiest month for Muslims around the world. Apart from fasting and prayer, many decorate their houses to create a festive atmosphere and make it special for their children. But finding Ramadan and Eid decorations in non-Islamic countries can be a bit of a challenge. That's why one German Muslim has launched her own line. Sibel Karkus brings us her story, from Essen. #Germany #Ramadan #HolyMonth