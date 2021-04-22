BizTech Share

France’s Hijab Ban | Prosecuting Torture

Ten years ago France banned the niqab, but now the government has taken legislative steps toward banning the hijab as well. Earlier this year the Senate voted in favour of a ban on girls under the age of 18 from wearing the headscarf in public. It's part of an anti-separatism bill the Macron government says aims to reinforce France's secular identity. But is it actually a law against Islam? And we ask a former UN prosecutor if there is a better way to hold the perpetrators of the world’s gravest human rights violation to account. Guests: Patricia Chagnon National Rally Municipal Councilor in Abbeville Ayisha Siddiqa Racial Justice and Environmental Activist Yasser Louati Co-founder of the Justice and Liberties For All Committee Payam Akhavan Member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague