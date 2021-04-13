POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US President Biden proposes $50B semiconductor investment | Money Talks
07:25
BizTech
US President Biden proposes $50B semiconductor investment | Money Talks
US President Joe Biden wants to super-charge the semiconductor manufacturing sector with billions of dollars in aid. His proposal aims to help carmakers that have had to slow production due to a shortage in silicon chips. Experts say the US needs the boost, because demand for these components will continue to rise. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Malcolm Penn in London. He's an expert on the semiconductor sector, and the founder of research and consulting firm, Future Horizons. #Semiconductors #JoeBiden #MicroChips
April 13, 2021
