What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Taliban will not attend summit until foreign troops withdraw

The Taliban says it will boycott peace talks after US president Joe Biden delayed the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. Biden says the US forces will leave by September the 11th, missing the May 1st deadline set by his predecessor. The Taliban were due to attend talks in Istanbul to try to jump start the peace process.Elisabeth Braw, Senior research fellow at Modern Deterrence Project weighs in. #Taliban