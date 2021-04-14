World Share

German Politics: Merkel under pressure

What will Germany look like when Angela Merkel quits as her country’s Chancellor in September after 16 years in power? For years she seemed a steadying influence, but Covid-19 vaccinations are taking so long that her popularity is plummeting. Perhaps she has stayed too long? Guests: Joyce Mushaben Author of ‘Becoming Madam Chancellor’ Sergey Lagodinsky German MEP for Alliance 90/The Greens Melanie Whittaker German Marshall Fund Leadership Programme Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30​​ GMT on TRT World.