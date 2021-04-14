POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China warns US ‘not to play with fire’ on Taiwan issue
04:41
World
China warns US ‘not to play with fire’ on Taiwan issue
Taiwan says a record number of Chinese military jets flew into its air defence zone on Monday. Beijing has defended the deployment, saying it is part of efforts to safeguard national security. Earlier on Wednesday, a high-level US delegation arrived in Taiwan. With American and Chinese weaponry in such close proximity, is there a risk of war between two of the world's largest militaries? Alexey Muraviev from Curtin University in Western Australia weighs in. #Taiwan
April 14, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?