US pauses Johnson & Johnson roll-out over blood clot reports | Money Talks

08:02
BizTech
South Africa has become the latest country to suspend use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. It made the decision after US authorites reported cases of rare but potentially deadly blood clots that could be linked to the injection. It's the second vaccine to come under a cloud after countries halted the use of the AstraZeneca inoculation over similar concerns. The suspensions have dealt a blow to vaccine roll-outs and attempts to re-open economies across the globe. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more about the vaccine pauses we spoke to Doctor Eric Feigl Ding in Washington. He's an epidemiologist and a senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists. #JohnsonandJohnson #Vaccine #BloodClots
April 14, 2021
