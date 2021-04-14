Tehran to produce 60% enriched uranium from next week | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
08:56
Iran says it will start producing uranium enriched to 60-percent by next week, bringing it closer to a weapons-grade nuclear stockpile. Tehran says it's responding to a cyberattack that damaged its enrichment plant in Natanz. But the retaliation could jeopardise efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which has been in shambles since the US abandoned it three years ago. We spoke to Meir Javedanfar in Tel Aviv. He's a Middle East analyst who specialises in Iran and Israel. #Iran #Uranium #NuclearDeal
April 14, 2021
