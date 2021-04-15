World Share

Rocket lands near Erbil airport, no casualties reported

Erbil International Airport, in northern Iraq, has been targeted in an attack. Officials say a drone dropped explosives near US forces stationed at the airport late on Wednesday. A Turkish soldier was killed in a separate attack on a Turkish military base near the town of Bashiqa. Tallha Abdulrazaq, Counterterrorism and security analyst, and a researcher at the University of Exeter's Strategy and Security Institute explains why. #Erbilairport