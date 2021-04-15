US accuses Russian government of backing cyber attacks | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The US government is slapping a wide range of sanctions on Russia for what it's described as "the full scope of Moscow's harmful foreign activities". That includes alleged election interference and cyber warfare. Washington is expected to expel a number of Russian diplomats and make it harder for Moscow to access international markets. The latest moves come just two days after US President Joe Biden raised the possibility of a summit with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. For more on this, Matthew Walker joined us from London. He's an associate director at investigations firm, Raedas, and specialises in disputes and litigation support in Russia. #RussianGovernment #Sanctions #CyberAttacks
April 15, 2021
