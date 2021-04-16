What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Brazil's top court clears former president Lula of all convictions

Brazil's Supreme Court has cleared former president Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva of all corruption charges, paving the way for him to make another run for the presidency next year. Lula was jailed in 2018 as part of a scandal involving the giant oil company Petrobras. The top court upheld an appeal quashing all his convictions. For more, TRT World speaks to Latin American analyst Colin Harding. #LuladaSilva