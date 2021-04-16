World Share

China's economy grows 18.3% in first quarter

China reported 18.3 percent economic growth in the first three months of this year. This year-on-year expansion follows a contraction in the first quarter of last year when the coronavirus pandemic was in its peak in China. The fastest growth ever reported for the world's second-biggest economy is based largely on increased manufacturing due to domestic demand. We speak to China strategist Andrew K P Leung about the economic rebound. #Chinaseconomy