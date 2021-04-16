POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China's economy grows 18.3% in first quarter
03:53
World
China's economy grows 18.3% in first quarter
China reported 18.3 percent economic growth in the first three months of this year. This year-on-year expansion follows a contraction in the first quarter of last year when the coronavirus pandemic was in its peak in China. The fastest growth ever reported for the world's second-biggest economy is based largely on increased manufacturing due to domestic demand. We speak to China strategist Andrew K P Leung about the economic rebound. #Chinaseconomy
April 16, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?