Liberty or tyranny? Vaccine Passports are coming

Proof of vaccination is nothing new, many countries require it for entry but that’s a bit different to being asked to produce proof or a 'vaccine passport' in your own country, every time you want to go to the shops or to the gym. Some say vaccine passports are an attack on our liberties, others believe they’re the only way back to a normal life. So what are vaccine passports, why are they so controversial?