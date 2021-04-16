World Share

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced to more than a year along with four other anti-Beijing activists for their role in one of the city's biggest protests. They were found guilty this month of organising the demonstration two years ago. One of the convicted activists Martin Lee, commonly known as Hong Kong’s “Father of Democracy”, was given a suspended sentence. Political analyst Joseph Cheng weighs in. #JimmyLai