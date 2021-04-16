POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey, Libya Recommit to Maritime Deals
Turkey, Libya Recommit to Maritime Deals
Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah paid his first official visit to Ankara. Accompanied by large delegations, Dbeibah and Turkish President Erdogan held broad talks and negotiations to further strengthen bilateral relations. The two leaders also renewed their commitment to the maritime demarcation deal in the eastern Mediterranean, signed with Libya’s previous Government of National Accord. Libya’s new unity government was sworn in on March 15 from two rival administrations in the east and west, completing a smooth transition of power after a decade of chaos. So will the shaky ceasefire between the warring sides in Libya continue to hold and will the country be able to hold national elections in December? Guests: Ramazan Erdag Associate Professor at Eskisehir Osmangazi University Guma El Gamaty Head of Libya's Taghyeer Party
April 16, 2021
