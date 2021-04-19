What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Russia hits back at US sanctions with retaliatory measures

Russia’s foreign minister has announced a raft of retaliatory measures after the US imposed new sanctions on Moscow. Sergey Lavrov says 10 US diplomats will be expelled from Russia. Russia says it will also place sanctions on eight US officials and will end the activities of NGOs deemed to interfere in Russia’s internal affairs. Journalist and podcaster, Dana Lewis explains. #Russiasancrions