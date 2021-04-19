POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rights group say Assad regime dropped 82,000 bombs on civilians
03:48
World
Rights group say Assad regime dropped 82,000 bombs on civilians
The Syrian Network for Human Rights says the Bashar al Assad regime in Syria has dropped 82,000-barrel bombs on its own people and killed more than 11, 000 civilians in nine years. The organization says the regime has used deadly force to quell up risings in Syria, turning insurrections into armed conflict. Fadel Abdul Ghany,Chairman and founder of the Syrian Network for Human Rights weighs in. #Syria
April 19, 2021
