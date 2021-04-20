BizTech Share

Australia, New Zealand launch quarantine-free travel bubble | Money Talks

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic was declared, Australians and New Zealanders can travel between the two countries without undergoing mandatory quarantine. The Trans-Tasman route is the world's second travel bubble, after Taiwan and Palau. And as Laila Humairah reports, it's fuelling optimism of a revival of tourism in the region. #Tourism #QuarantineFreeTravel #Australia #NewZealand