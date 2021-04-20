World Share

Jury retires to consider verdict after closing arguments

The George Floyd trial has heard closing arguments. And the jury is now considering a verdict on Derek Chauvin - the white former police officer accused of Floyd's murder. Last year video of Chauvin, kneeling on the African-American man's neck, prompted months of demonstrations both in and outside the US. Attorneys spent the last three weeks arguing their case for, and against Chauvin's gulit. Jay Gray has been following the high-profile case.