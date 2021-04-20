Research: Link between poor sleep and early death in women

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

New research has found women who wake during the night are more likely to die prematurely - and suffer from a raft of illnesses, including heart disease, diabetes and infertility. The study from Maastricht University in the Netherlands analysed the sleeping habits of 8,000 adults. It found a link between poor sleep and an increased risk of death. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill explains. #Sleep