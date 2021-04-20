POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
German butcher sees surge in demand for organic halal meat | Money Talks
As millions of Muslims around the world observe Ramadan, worship, self-improvement and the act of fasting are at the forefront. Many people are not only concerned about what they eat when breaking fast, but also their eating habits beyond Islam's holiest month. And as Sibel Karkus reports from Frankfurt, organic halal meat is making inroads in Germany's Muslim communities. #HalalMeat #GrassFed #Ramadan
April 20, 2021
