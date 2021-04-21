World Share

Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder and manslaughter

Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murder and manslaughter. The white former Minneapolis police officer was filmed pinning an African-American man, George Floyd, by the neck last year. The incident sparked a worldwide movement against racism, and a re-examination of the way police operate in the US. 45-year-old Chauvin could be sent to prison for decades. NBC's Jay Gray has more. #DerekChauvinTrial