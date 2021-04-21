World Share

France separatism bill: Fight over the hijab

In France they could be on their way to banning girls under 18 from wearing the hijab - the Muslim headscarf for women - in public. The proposed law has passed in the Upper House, the Senate and will now be debated by the National Assembly. GUESTS: Anne-Elisabeth Moutet French Journalist Amina Sellik Entrepreneur Na'ima B Robert Founder of SISTERS Magazine Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.