Who might likely fill the vacuum left by President Idriss Deby?
04:28
World
A rebel group in Chad has rejected legitimacy of the military-led government, which had been led by the son of the late President Idriss Deby until his death on Monday in a firefight with insurgents. The next day, Deby’s son Mahamat was named interim president by a transitional council of military officers. But the rebels say Chad should not be a monarchy, and have threatened to march on the capital N’Djamena. Lawyer Liborous Oshoma explains the future of Chad’s leadership. #Chad
April 21, 2021
