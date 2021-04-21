POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Lebanese charities aid families as food prices surge 400% | Money Talks
02:35
BizTech
Lebanese charities aid families as food prices surge 400% | Money Talks
For many in Lebanon, this Ramadan will be very different from previous years, and coronavirus restrictions are not the biggest cause. The country's economic crisis means food is barely affordable for many, let alone the large meals with multiple dishes, that people are used to sharing with extended family. Imogen Kimber takes a look at how charities are trying to help out those who are struggling the most. #LebanonEconomy #Ramadan #FoodPrices
April 21, 2021
