POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why do US police kill people of colour while showing restrain to white suspects?
05:43
World
Why do US police kill people of colour while showing restrain to white suspects?
An African American girl was shot dead by police on the same day a court in Minneapolis convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd. Police killed the teenager Ma'Khia Bryant before Chauvin’s verdict was announced. And on Wednesday, an African American father of 10 was killed by police in North Carolina. We speak to Former NYPD detective Oskar Odom about systemic racism and policing in the US. #MaKhiaBryant
April 22, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?