Why do US police kill people of colour while showing restrain to white suspects?

An African American girl was shot dead by police on the same day a court in Minneapolis convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd. Police killed the teenager Ma'Khia Bryant before Chauvin’s verdict was announced. And on Wednesday, an African American father of 10 was killed by police in North Carolina. We speak to Former NYPD detective Oskar Odom about systemic racism and policing in the US. #MaKhiaBryant