UK race report: Normalising white supremacy?
25:20
There are two ways of looking at the question “is the UK whiter than white when it comes to race relations?” Is it blame-free, or does it actually treat unfairly those from minority and ethnic backgrounds? So does the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities normalise white supremacy, as has been said? Or is the UK ahead of other societies in at least examining the issue? Lee Jasper Race and Human Rights Activist Patrick Vernon Social Commentator and Cultural Historian Aaron L.A. Zacharias Trainee Solicitor Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
April 23, 2021
