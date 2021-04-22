POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey invests in clean energy to reduce carbon emissions | Money Talks
07:20
BizTech
Turkey invests in clean energy to reduce carbon emissions | Money Talks
Turkey has ramped-up its efforts to meet its renewable energy goals as it joins other countries in the global fight against the climate crisis. The government has increased gas exploration in the Black Sea and the eastern Mediterranean. Ankara has also committed to decreasing its carbon footprint by investing in alternative sources of energy. It aims to reduce its carbon emissions by two-billion tonnes by 2030. Selen Esencay reports. We got more from Suha Cubukcuoglu in Istanbul. He's an energy advisor at the Turkish Energy Strategies and Politics Research Centre. We spoke to Suha Cubukcuoglu in Istanbul. He's an energy advisor at the Turkish Energy Strategies and Politics Research Centre. #Turkey #cleanenergy #zeroemissions
April 22, 2021
