POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Global heating eats into US potato farmers' profits | Money Talks
02:28
BizTech
Global heating eats into US potato farmers' profits | Money Talks
The world's largest economy is already feeling the effects of the climate crisis. California has had to fight increasingly severe wildfires, states on the Gulf of Mexico are routinely bombarded by stronger hurricanes, and sunbelt regions like Texas and Oklahoma are getting hit with snowstorms. But in the Midwest, farmers say global heating has become a threat to one of America's favourite foods. Paolo Montecillo has the details. #GlobalHeating #PotatoFarming #ClimateChange
April 22, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?