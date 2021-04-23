POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'I've got guilty people acquitted of murder'the long, sometimes controversial career of Dershowitz
02:17
World
'I've got guilty people acquitted of murder'the long, sometimes controversial career of Dershowitz
Alan Dershowitz is regarded as one of America’s sharpest legal minds and toughest lawyers. He’s defended dozens of famous and infamous figures over the decades including OJ Simpson, Mike Tyson, Harvey Weinstein and President Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial. He also represented the late billionaire sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein - winning him a so-called ‘sweetheart deal’ in 2008 - he then found himself accused by one of Epstein’s alleged victims. CLICK HERE FOR FULL INTERVIEW WITH ALAN DERSHOWITZ: https://youtu.be/nJb7lcOuBR0
April 23, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?