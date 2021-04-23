POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Biden’s Border Crisis
26:05
BizTech
Biden’s Border Crisis
When Joe Biden became president he set about reversing most of his predecessor's policies, and top of his agenda was immigration reform. But now hundreds of thousands have arrived at the US-Mexico border and authorities are struggling to cope. The Republicans blame Biden's border policies, but is it really that simple? Guests: Joseph Pinion III Conservative Political TV Host and RepublicEn Spokesperson Mike Vigil Former Chief of International Operations for the Drug Enforcement Administration Chris Boian UNHCR Spokesperson
April 23, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?