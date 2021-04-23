BizTech Share

Biden’s Border Crisis

When Joe Biden became president he set about reversing most of his predecessor's policies, and top of his agenda was immigration reform. But now hundreds of thousands have arrived at the US-Mexico border and authorities are struggling to cope. The Republicans blame Biden's border policies, but is it really that simple? Guests: Joseph Pinion III Conservative Political TV Host and RepublicEn Spokesperson Mike Vigil Former Chief of International Operations for the Drug Enforcement Administration Chris Boian UNHCR Spokesperson