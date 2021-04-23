POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Riyadh’s Offer to the Houthis
The war in Yemen has devastated millions of lives, leaving 80 percent of the population dependent on humanitarian assistance. But finding a way out of the fighting remains as elusive as ever, even with Saudi Arabia’s newly proposed ceasefire plan. Houthis have rejected it outright saying it only offers up the same, unacceptable conditions that were on the table a year ago. And Riyadh says that response proves the Houthis aren't actually interested in peace. Guests: Najeeb Ghanem Former Yemeni Health Minister Hussain Albukhaiti Pro-Houthi Journalist Giorgio Cafiero Founder and CEO of Gulf State Analytics
April 23, 2021
