Turkey’s Rise to Major Global Drone Power
13:35
World
The demand for Turkish drones has been on the rise over the past few years. Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles have been used in combat operations in Syria, Northern Iraq, Libya and most recently in Azerbaijan, where they decisively changed the battlefield outcome in favour of Baku. Turkey is now among six countries in the world that can produce its own drones. The country has caught the attention of both policy makers and industry watchers. How did Turkey become one of the main global drone manufacturers? Guests: Merve Seren Assistant Professor at Yildirim Beyazit University Elisabeth Braw Resident Fellow at American Enterprise Institute
April 23, 2021
