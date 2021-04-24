World Share

NASA and SpaceX successfully launch reused space capsule

NASA and Elon Musk's commercial rocket company SpaceX, have launched a four-astronaut team to the International Space Station, in a reused space capsule. It's the first time such a capsule has ever been used. The crew is made up of three men and a woman. They're from the US, France and Japan. They should arrive at the facility in the early hours of Monday morning after a 24-hour flight. NBC's Jay Gray reports. #SpaceXLaunch