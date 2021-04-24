POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Are Tensions Between Saudi Arabia and Iran Easing?
04:05
World
Are Tensions Between Saudi Arabia and Iran Easing?
For years, Saudi Arabia and Iran have confronted each other through a series of proxy wars across the Middle East. An attack by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on Saudi oil facilities in 2019 almost led to open conflict. But now reports of a secret meeting in Baghdad between Saudi and Iranian officials, could be signaling that tensions are set to ease. Are the two regional rivals ready to co-operate?
April 24, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?