April 24, 2021
04:05
04:05
Are Tensions Between Saudi Arabia and Iran Easing?
For years, Saudi Arabia and Iran have confronted each other through a series of proxy wars across the Middle East. An attack by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on Saudi oil facilities in 2019 almost led to open conflict. But now reports of a secret meeting in Baghdad between Saudi and Iranian officials, could be signaling that tensions are set to ease. Are the two regional rivals ready to co-operate?
