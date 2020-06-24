POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
India's restaurants face closure as customers stay home | Money Talks
India's restaurants face closure as customers stay home | Money Talks
Although India's lockdown has eased up in many places, there's still a lot of fear surrounding COVID-19 - especially as the number s of infections continues to rise. It's affected many businesses across the country, including restaurants. Their sales have plummeted by around 90 per cent since March, when the lockdown began, and it's looking increasingly likely that many eateries will have to shut down. Shamim Chowdhury has more. #India #Restaurants #Coronavirus
June 24, 2020
