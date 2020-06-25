POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Smuggling across the South Africa Zimbabwe border is rife
03:06
World
Smuggling across the South Africa Zimbabwe border is rife
As one of the measures against COVID-19 South Africa put up a multi-million dollar fence on part of its border with Zimbabwe. Busy border crossings with Zimbabwe were also shut in March. But with a food crisis looming, thousands of Zimbabwean are illegally crossing the border to buy essentials in South Africa and food smuggling has become big business as South African journalist Graeme Hosken explains.
June 25, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?