Nile Dam Dispute: Can Egypt and Ethiopia Strike a Deal?

The Grand Renaissance Dam on the River Nile will have cost almost $5 billion dollars once construction is completed. Ethiopia believes the dam will revive its economy, and pull millions of people out of poverty. But Sudan and Egypt are concerned. Cairo fears if Ethiopia fills the dam too quickly, they’ll be left without enough water. For years Egypt and Ethiopia have held tense talks over the issue but have failed to reach a solution. Now, Ethiopia says it’s going to start filling the dam next month with or without a deal. So, could this spat over water lead to war? Guests: Gedion Asfaw Chairman of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Negotiating Team Ashok Swain UNESCO Chair of International Water Cooperation Mostafa Ragab Founder of the UK Egyptian Association