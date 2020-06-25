World Share

3 million flee to UK in Hong Kong exodus?

Are we witnessing the beginning of the end of Hong Kong? Many people who live on the island fear we are.They say China’s plan to introduce a new so-called “security law” will end the freedom they’ve enjoyed for decades and will make them as oppressed and monitored as people on the mainland. And this could all happen within days, in fact China’s parliament is expected to pass the law before the end of this month. Totally bi-passing Hong Kong’s own legislative council. Britain, the former colonial ruler of Hong Kong - is concerned and Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his government is willing to offer a “path to British citizenship” to 3 million people on the island if the law goes ahead. Can China be stopped? Will there be a Hong Kong exodus? And will Britain be better or worse off?