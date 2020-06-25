POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
3 million flee to UK in Hong Kong exodus?
26:30
World
3 million flee to UK in Hong Kong exodus?
Are we witnessing the beginning of the end of Hong Kong? Many people who live on the island fear we are.They say China’s plan to introduce a new so-called “security law” will end the freedom they’ve enjoyed for decades and will make them as oppressed and monitored as people on the mainland. And this could all happen within days, in fact China’s parliament is expected to pass the law before the end of this month. Totally bi-passing Hong Kong’s own legislative council. Britain, the former colonial ruler of Hong Kong - is concerned and Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his government is willing to offer a “path to British citizenship” to 3 million people on the island if the law goes ahead. Can China be stopped? Will there be a Hong Kong exodus? And will Britain be better or worse off?
June 25, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?