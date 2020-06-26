June 26, 2020
05:00
Civil unrest in Stuttgart shocks Germany: 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany
This week we are looking at: - Civil unrest breaks out in Stuttgart as people clash with police - Interior minister threatens to sue journalist for her article as freedom of speech debates arise - Second wave of COVID-19 feared in Germany as some regions go into full lockdown - German payments giant Wirecard accused of fraud, company declares insolvency - 'Toxic' statues find new home in Berlin museum Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.
