Turkey’s New Operation Against PKK

Turkey launched a co-ordinated land and air assault on dozens of PKK positions inside northern Iraq. The strikes that began on June 15 came in direct response to attacks by the PKK terror group on Turkish military bases. Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said the operations were meant to prevent future cross-border raids. So, how will this operation impact Turkey's long running war against the PKK? And how will it affect Ankara's ties with Baghdad? Guests: Talha Kose Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University Tallha Abdulrazaq Researcher at the University of Exeter's Strategy and Security Institute