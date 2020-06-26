June 26, 2020
02:22
US House of Representatives pass police reform bill
The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives has passed a sweeping police reform bill. The legislation is named in honour of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died last month after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it’s unlikely to be passed in the Republican-held chamber. Natasha Hussain reports. #uspolicereform #policereformbill #policereform
