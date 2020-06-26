POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US House of Representatives pass police reform bill
02:22
World
US House of Representatives pass police reform bill
The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives has passed a sweeping police reform bill. The legislation is named in honour of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died last month after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it’s unlikely to be passed in the Republican-held chamber. Natasha Hussain reports. #uspolicereform #policereformbill #policereform
June 26, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?