US sets single-day record for cases for 5th consecutive day

The US has seen a record-breaking surge in coronavirus cases in states that have begun reopening their businesses and beaches. The jump has forced several states - including Florida and Texas - to back-track and reimpose Covid-19 restrictions. The US is the hardest hit country in the world, with cases now surpassing 2.5 million. But as Natasha Hussain reports, health officials say the actual number of infections could be 10 times higher. #USCoronavirus #Florida #Texas #Pandemic