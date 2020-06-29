POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Destroying Controversial Monuments Erasing History or Righting Past Wrongs?
From New Zealand to Belgium, people are destroying monuments that celebrate a colonial past. The movement to destroy central figures of the confederacy and those who looked to preserve slavery is most visible in the United States, occurring alongside protests over police brutality and racism that reignited after George Floyd's killing. But is the toppling of monuments erasing history or righting the wrongs of the past? Guests: Kirk Savage Author of 'Standing Soldiers, Kneeling Slaves' Libby Emmons Senior Editor for The Post Millennial and Contributor at The Federalist William Sturkey Author of 'Hattiesburg: An American City in Black and White'
June 29, 2020
