World Share

Israel's Illegal Annexation: Washington wants final resolution to decades-long conflict

The planned annexation is based on a proposal largely drawn up by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. It's unlikely to ever go ahead without at least tacit support from the US administration. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports on how Trump's presidency has deepened the ties between Washington and Israel. #AnnexationPlan #DonaldTrump #BenjaminNetanyahu